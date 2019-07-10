Two Lahore women killed after roof of three-storey house collapses

A woman and her daughter-in-law were killed after the roof of a three-storey house in Lahore’s Gawalmandi collapsed on Friday.

Two children were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are said to be out of danger.

The women’s bodies were retrieved after an hour.

The other family members said they had accommodated a guest in their house who was living on the third floor. The roof had become weak due to the rain.

It was a miracle that the two children were still alive, rescue in charge Farooq Ahmed said.

