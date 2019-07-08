Two labourers electrocuted in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

A labourer was killed in Karachi’s North Nazimabad after the ladder he was holding touched a high tension wire. A second labourer died trying to save him.

The incident took place outside a wedding hall in North Nazimabad. Zulfiqar was moving an iron ladder and didn’t realise it was tall enough to touch the high tension wires above.

When the ladder brushed the wires, it sent an electrical current and killed Zulfiqar immediately. Another worker named Khalil tried to save him but also died when he touched the ladder.

Both were residents of Lasbela.

Onlookers had to use wooden sticks to move the ladder but by that time it was too late to save them. Their bodies were sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.