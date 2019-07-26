Friday, July 26, 2019 | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Police ordered to submit challan in Rawal Lake poisoning case
Age of fury: Lawyers start fighting during Zardari’s birthday celebrations
China backs Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue
NAB officer who arrested Zardari says he is being followed
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Two killed as CNG cylinder explodes in Charsadda
Ejaz Khalid
1 hour ago
Driver and a woman injured in the explosion
A woman and a child were killed after a cylinder exploded at a gas station in Charsadda.
The driver and another woman were injured and have bee shifted to Charsadda DHQ.
The explosion occurred when the vehicle was parked at the station for fuel. The gas station is located on Peshawar Road near Sariab.
Related: Karachi: SAMAA receives CCTV footage of CNG cylinder blast
The car has been destroyed completely.
The women and a child had come to Charadda to meet their family members. They were returning to Multan.
Follow SAMAA English on
Faceboo
k
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
charsadda
explosion
RELATED STORIES
Eight injured in explosion
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago
12 injured after explosion at Lahore bakery
1 month ago
1 month ago
Two buildings collapse after suspected cylinder explosion in Faislabad
1 month ago
1 month ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Charsadda explosion, CNG, station, fuel, petrol pump,
MOST READ
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
PIA plane skids off runway during landing at Gilgit Airport
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.