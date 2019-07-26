Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Two killed as CNG cylinder explodes in Charsadda

1 hour ago
 
Driver and a woman injured in the explosion



A woman and a child were killed after a cylinder exploded at a gas station in Charsadda. 

The driver and another woman were injured and have bee shifted to Charsadda DHQ.

The explosion occurred when the vehicle was parked at the station for fuel. The gas station is located on Peshawar Road near Sariab.

Related: Karachi: SAMAA receives CCTV footage of CNG cylinder blast

The car has been destroyed completely.

The women and a child had come to Charadda to meet their family members. They were returning to Multan.

