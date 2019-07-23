Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
>
Violence
Two killed, 25 injured in Quetta blast
Shah Hussain
32 mins ago
It took place near a medical store just before Maghrib
At least two people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries in a blast at Quetta's Eastern bypass, police officials said Tuesday.
The blast took place near a medical store just a few minutes before Maghrib prayers, police said, adding that the time-device was planted in a bicycle.
The injured were taken to Quetta’s Civil hospital.
TOPICS:
Blast
Quetta
