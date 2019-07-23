Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Two killed, 25 injured in Quetta blast

32 mins ago
 
It took place near a medical store just before Maghrib



At least two people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries in a blast at Quetta's Eastern bypass, police officials said Tuesday.

The blast took place near a medical store just a few minutes before Maghrib prayers, police said, adding that the time-device was planted in a bicycle.

The injured were taken to Quetta’s Civil hospital.

TOPICS:
Blast Quetta
 
Quetta, blast, Maghrib, Eastern bypass
 
