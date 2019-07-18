Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Two killed, 10 injured in Multan traffic accident

2 hours ago
 

Two people were killed in a traffic accident in Multan’s Basti Malook Thursday morning. 

A van and trailer collided, injuring 10 other people.

The people injured in the accident were all taken to Nishtar Hospital. The two victims were pronounced dead on the spot and have been identified as Noor Bibi and Muhammad Siddique.

The van was travelling from Bahawalpur to Multan and speeding. It tried to overtake the trailer and instead crashed into it.

The Motorway Police have begun an investigation into the accident. The driver of the trailer fled after the accident.

TOPICS:
Multan traffic accident
 
