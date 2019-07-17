Wednesday, July 17, 2019 | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
News
Two Faisalabad policemen arrested for stealing colleagues’ motorcycles
Yousaf Cheema
2 hours ago
One was in charge of guarding them
Two Faisalabad city police officers have been arrested for stealing their colleague’s motorcycles.
One of them was in charge of guarding them.
Constables Babar and Ishtiaq partnered up and stole nine motorbikes from the Police Lines area. They were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.
Babar used to park the stolen motorcycles at CPO House and the police have recovered four of them so far. Some of them were sold at the local market.
The men were taken into custody by the Kotwali police and an investigation against them has been started.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Faisalabad
Police
