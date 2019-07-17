Two Faisalabad policemen arrested for stealing colleagues’ motorcycles

One was in charge of guarding them

One of them was in charge of guarding them.Constables Babar and Ishtiaq partnered up and stole nine motorbikes from the Police Lines area. They were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.Babar used to park the stolen motorcycles at CPO House and the police have recovered four of them so far. Some of them were sold at the local market.The men were taken into custody by the Kotwali police and an investigation against them has been started.