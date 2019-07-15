Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Two children test positive for polio in Punjab

3 hours ago
 

Two children have tested positive for poliovirus in Punjab, according to the Punjab EOC Coordinator Salman Ghani. 

He said that a nine-month-old baby tested positive for polio but the child has exhibited no symptoms. The child will not be crippled because he was administered polio drops at the right time, he said. Another case was reported in Jhelum.

Related: Four more polio cases surface in Pakistan

According to EndPolio Pakistan, most people infected with the poliovirus have no signs of illness and are never aware they have been infected. These symptomless people carry the virus in their intestines and can “silently” spread the infection to thousands of others before the first case of polio paralysis emerges.

On July 14, four more polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, bringing the total number of these cases to 45 this year.

A 6-months-old boy Abuzar, son of Muhammad Bashir from Kala Khel union council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, has been diagnosed with polio, according to the National Institute of Health.

So far this year, 35 polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by five cases in Punjab.

Three cases of poliovirus have emerged in Sindh, while two in Balochistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
