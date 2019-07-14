Two arrested for harvesting, selling kidneys for Rs250,000 in Jamshoro

Two men were arrested in Jamshoro for illegally harvesting and selling people’s kidneys.

The men are part of a group that lures people in by promising them jobs or expensive things like mobile phones, laptops or motorcycles and then forces them to give up their kidneys.

The Kotri police and Women Protection Cell conducted a joint raid near the Jamshoro Interchange and arrested the two men.

According to Kotri SHO Imran Afridi, the group took their victims to Punjab’s Raiwind, where their kidneys were harvested at a private clinic and then sold for Rs250,000.

The police believe 15 to 20 people have fallen victim to the group so far.

One victim told SAMAA TV that the group hired his as a driver, made him drive them around for five days and then told him that he was indebted to them and must give them his kidney. “I fled,” he said. He also confirmed that they took him to Raiwind.

Because this is a case of human smuggling, the police have contacted the FIA for help with the investigation.

