Sunday, July 14, 2019  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Two arrested for harvesting, selling kidneys for Rs250,000 in Jamshoro

60 mins ago
 

Two men were arrested in Jamshoro for illegally harvesting and selling people’s kidneys. 

The men are part of a group that lures people in by promising them jobs or expensive things like mobile phones, laptops or motorcycles and then forces them to give up their kidneys.

The Kotri police and Women Protection Cell conducted a joint raid near the Jamshoro Interchange and arrested the two men.

According to Kotri SHO Imran Afridi, the group took their victims to Punjab’s Raiwind, where their kidneys were harvested at a private clinic and then sold for Rs250,000.

The police believe 15 to 20 people have fallen victim to the group so far.

One victim told SAMAA TV  that the group hired his as a driver, made him drive them around for five days and then told him that he was indebted to them and must give them his kidney. “I fled,” he said. He also confirmed that they took him to Raiwind.

Because this is a case of human smuggling, the police have contacted the FIA for help with the investigation.

This report is by SAMAA TV’s Rahiba Khan. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jamshoro Organ trade
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Organ trade, Jamshoro, kidney selling, kidney, organ harvesting, human trafficking, human rights, raiwind
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.