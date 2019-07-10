Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Trump, Imran Khan to meet July 22, confirms White House

2 hours ago
 

President Donald Trump will welcome Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House on July 22, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

The White House statement comes a day after US State Department denied any knowledge of PM Khan’s visit to the US.

During a weekly briefing, the US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, when asked what meetings had been scheduled for PM Khan’s visit,  had replied, “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House.”

“We don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department,” she had said.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” White House said in a statement late Wednesday.

The statement said that PM Khan and President Trump will discuss a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, defense, energy and trade with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia.

TOPICS:
Donald Trump Imran Khan
 
Donald Trump, Imran Khan, White House, Pakistan
 
