Updates: In historic first, merged districts head to the polls

Voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly merged districts are heading to the polling booths to elect provincial representatives today (Saturday) for the first time in history.

Sixteen seats are being contested in seven districts. Voting will continue till 5pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Of the 285 candidates standing for the election, 202 are independent candidates. There are over 2.8 million registered voters in the area, of which 1.13 million are women.

At 16, the PTI has the most candidates contesting the election from a political party. The JUI-F has 15 candidates, ANP has 14, PPP and JI both have 13 and the PML-N has five candidates. Two women are also contesting the election – the ANP’s Naheed Afridi in PK-106 Khyber and JI’s Malasa Bibi in PK-108 Kurram.

A total of 1,897 polling stations have been set up across the merged districts. Of these, 482 have been reserved for men, 376 for women, and 1,049 are combined.

Pakistan Army, police and Frontier Constabulary personnel have been deployed at polling stations across the seven districts.

The seven districts have been divided into 16 provincial assembly seats. These are:

PK-100 Bajaur-I

PK-101 Bajaur-II

PK-102 Bajaur-III

PK-103 Mohmand-I

PK-104 Mohmand-II

PK-105 Khyber-I

PK-106 Khyber-II

PK-107 Khyber-III

PK-108 Kurram-I

PK-109 Kurram-II

PK-110 Orakzai

PK-111 North Waziristan-I

PK-112 North Waziristan-II

PK-113 South Waziristan-I

PK-114 South Waziristan-II

PK-115 Ex-Frontier regions

Adviser to the KP chief minister Ajmal Wazir told SAMAA TV that these elections are the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and CM Mahmood Khan’s direction. He counted the lack of incidents in the area as their biggest success. He said PM Khan is the first prime minister to visit the districts and hold rallies in the area.

Regarding the opposition’s — particularly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — claims that they were not allowed to campaign in the area properly, he said the PPP held a rally in South Waziristan recently in which senior leaders like Farhatullah Babar participated. They held a rally in one of the most sensitive areas, he said, adding that the opposition has no proof to back up their accusations.

Wazir said the KP government has the clear cut stance that they will welcome whoever wins the election and treat them as if they are their own members.

Updates

Polling has begun in Bajaur’s PK-100, PK-101 and PK-102. A huge turnout is being reported at the polling stations.

Polling has begun in Mohmand’s PK-103 and PK-104. A fierce competition is expected between the PTI, JUI-F and ANP in the area.

Polling has also begun in PK-106’s Jamrud where the PTI’s Ameer Ahmed is going up against independent candidate Bilal Afridi. In Jamrud, lots of older voters are being seen. The number of voters is decreasing as the heat increases.

Polling has begun in PK-110 Orakzai, where 196,136 votes are registered. There are 24 candidates contesting the elections in the district. The main contest is between independent candidate Ghazan Jamal and PTI’s Shoaib Hassan. Twenty-three polling stations have been set up in Kohat for internally displaced persons from PK-110 Orakzai. A rush is being reported at these stations as lots of people have come to vote.

Polling has begun in Miranshah’s PK-111. The contest in the district is between independent candidate Mir Kalam, JUI-F candidate Mufti Siddiq Ullah and PTI candidate Malik Aurangzeb.

Polling has begun in North Waziristan’s PK-112. In Miranshah, a rush is being reported at the women’s polling stations.

Polling is under way in South Waziristan’s PK-113 and PK-114. Approximately 218,835 registered voters in PK-113 and 167,994 in PK-114 will head to the polling stations today. A total of 237 polling stations have set up in the entire district. The main contest in PK-113 will be between JUI-F candidate Maulana Asaamuddin and independent candidate Brigadier (retd) Qayyum Sher. In PK-114 the contest is between the PTI’s Naseerullah and independent candidate Muhammad Arif.

Polling has begun in PK-115. A total of 163 polling stations have been set up in the area, of which 81 have been declared extremely sensitive.

Reporting by Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Nawaz Mughal, Basit Gilani, Fakhar Ul Islam, Fayyaz Ahmed, Hasban Ullah, Khan Zamir, Kiftayatullah Paracha and Sajjad Haider.