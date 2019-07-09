Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

‘TraveIlers not required to show income tax returns at airport’

30 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

FBR chairperson Shabbar Zaidi clarified on Tuesday that an income tax return identification is not required at any airport for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad.  

Pakistanis are not bound to show a copy of their income tax returns at the airport, he said, adding that all speculations in this regard are baseless.

He told SAMAA TV that new rates for immovable properties of different cities will be announced at the end of this week.

“We will release the revised rates by this weekend,” he confirmed.

FBR member Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar said that the FBR is negotiating with the relevant stakeholders over the new property rates.

The proposed valuation tables for immovable properties of various cities were uploaded on FBR’s website on June 21 for views and comments, said FBR in a statement.

“The aforesaid valuation tables are in the process of finalisation. It has been observed that an ambiguity or confusion exists with respect to prevalent FBR’s valuation rates for immovable property,” it added.

According to the FBR, until the official notification of new rates is issued, the existing rates notified on February 1 will be applicable for carrying out the purpose of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Airport fbr income tax return
 
