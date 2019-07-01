Train tickets get more expensive

The Pakistan Railways increased the fares of passenger and inter-city passenger trains from today.

According to a notification issued on Monday, economy class tickets will now cost Rs100 more, while the fares for Green Line tickets from Karachi to Lahore have been increased from Rs6,500 to Rs6,950.

The fares for Pak Business Express’s economy class have been hiked from Rs1,750 to Rs1,850. The fares for air-conditioned sleepers have been increased by Rs500, taking the the new cost to Rs7,000.

Shah Hussain Express’s air-conditioned sleeper will now cost around Rs7,200. Earlier, it was for 6,700. The economy class ticket will be for Rs1,900 instead of Rs1,800.

You will have to pay Rs7,000 for an air-conditioned sleeper ticket of the Jaffar Express and Rs1,950 for an economy ticket of the same train.

The fares for the AC sleeper compartment at the Tezgam Express are now for Rs7,650 instead of Rs7,150 while the economy ticket is for Rs1,750.

The Khyber Mail Express Train’s AC sleeper fares have increased from Rs7,700 to Rs8,300 and from Rs1,700 to Rs1,800 for the economy class.

Akbar Express tickets are available for Rs3,000 instead of the earlier cost of Rs2,800.

On June 22, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced that the fares for railways would increase by 6% to 7%.

While addressing the media, the railway minister said, “Due to an increase in oil prices in the international market, rail fares will have to be revised upward.”

