Tourists in KP get new app to ease their way

KP Tourism is a new mobile application introduced by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to help the province’s tourism industry grow.

The app aims to make it easier for tourists to navigate the province. It was launched on Wednesday in Peshawar.

Visits to the scenic and lush green valleys of Swat and Kalam, lakes of Naran and Kamrat, Chitral’s snow-capped mountains, experiencing the unique Kalash culture and other historic places have been made easier for tourists to visit through the KP Tourism app.

Tourism Minister Atif Khan told the press on Wednesday that he believes in aiming higher. The tourism industry in Pakistan has the potential to grow in five to 10 years, he said. If every year 100 million foreign tourists visit Pakistan and spend around $1,000 each, Pakistan will earn $10 billion a year, he estimated.

Zulfi Bukhari, special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis, said that Pakistan’s tourism industry could be the fifth Industrial Revolution. He said this has the potential to constitute 9% of the total GDP, which means the country will earn $20 billion per year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and federal ministry of hostel services have both decided to rent out their rest houses for commercial purposes.

Tourists are now able to stay in government reserves at very low costs. The rent starts at Rs1,200 per night. A-category guest houses will also be open for the public for just Rs3,000. Earlier, only senior government officials and VIPs were able to avail these facilities.

The guest houses in Murree, Ayubia, Gilgit, Swat and Muzaffarad have already opened their doors for tourists.

