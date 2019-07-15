Topping up your mobile phone just got cheaper

Mobile service providers can’t charge you administrative charges anymore.

They have begun implementing the Supreme Court’s order after a detailed verdict was issued in its suo motu notice of high mobile phone taxes.

The impact on consumers has been reduced by 10%, which means that if you buy a Rs100 scratch card, you now get balance of Rs88.9 instead of the Rs76.94 you were getting before.

The companies have stopped charging operational and service fees and have to bear these costs themselves. They were charging Rs12.9 as these fees.

The court had ruled that the government can collect tax but the mobile phone companies can’t collect anything under the head of operational and service charges.

There is already 12.5% withholding tax and 19.5% sales tax imposed on mobile phone cards.

