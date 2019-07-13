Today’s outlook: Shehbaz in court, rain across the country

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.

A section of Karachi’s businessmen and traders are going to stage a shutter down strike today. The traders say they want the government to remove the new condition that traders must present their CNICs for purchases over Rs50,000.

The Met department has predicted a week-long spell of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country starting today.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lay the foundation stone of a new campus at IBA Sukkur today.

ICYMI: The Sukkur Municipal Corporation unveiled Rs3.81 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, which was unanimously approved by its members. To read more click here.

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation unveiled Rs3.81 billion budget for the fiscal year 2019-20, which was unanimously approved by its members. To read more ICYMI: The Islamabad High Court acting chief justice has asked the federal law ministry to remove Judge Arshad Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation against him is completed. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.