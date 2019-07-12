Today’s outlook: Shehbaz appears in court, Bilawal heads to Sukkur

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today in an assets case.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will stage a sit-in as well as hold a rally in Sukkur against rising inflation and the policies of the federal government. The sit-in will be staged in Sukkur today while the rally will be held on July 13 from the city to the Sindh-Punjab border.

Bilawal will also visit SIUT.

The PML-N will be holding a workers’ convention in Gujranwala.

Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni group chief Anwar Majeed, will appear before an accountability court in fake bank accounts case.

The first round of Track-II dialogue between Pakistan and India will start today in Islamabad. The talks will continue for two days. Foreign Office officials will also participate in the dialogue.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi will chair an FBR meeting to take action against tax invaders.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon season will begin across the country today. It’s likely to pour in Balochistan and Punjab.

ICYMI: The death toll in Thursday’s Sadiqabad train accident has risen to 23. Over 90 people have been injured. The accident occurred at around 4:30am on Thursday when the Akbar Express crashed into a parked freight train at the Walhar Train Station in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad. To read more click here.

The death toll in Thursday’s Sadiqabad train accident has risen to 23. Over 90 people have been injured. The accident occurred at around 4:30am on Thursday when the Akbar Express crashed into a parked freight train at the Walhar Train Station in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad. To read more ICYMI: Hyderabad Mayor Suhail Mehmood Mashhadi presented a budget of Rs2.92 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 with a surplus of Rs0.6million on Wednesday. To read more click here.

