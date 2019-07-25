Today’s outlook: PTI celebrates election anniversary, opposition observes ‘black day’

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

The PTI government is celebrating Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) today to mark the first anniversary of the party’s victory in the 2018 general election. The party will be celebrating the PM’s recent visit to the US.

The joint opposition, on the other hand, will observe a ‘black day’ today. The joint opposition will hold public meetings in all the provincial capitals — Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta — while a demonstration will be held in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a cabinet meeting in Islamabad today. The Afghan peace process and Kashmir dispute will be discussed and the PM will take the cabinet into confidence over his US visit.

The Islamabad High Court will be hearing today former finance minister and PML-N leader Miftah Ismail’s plea for interim bail. Ismail had filed a petition on Wednesday in the court seeking pre-arrest bail in the LNG case.

ICYMI: An Islamabad accountability court has summoned PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case on August 19. To read more click here.

NAB summoned on Wednesday former PM Nawaz Sharif's three children, Maryam, Hussain and Hassan, in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. To read more click here.

