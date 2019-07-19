Today’s outlook: PML-N leaders head to court, JI stages rally

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Friday).
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz appeared before an accountability court today for submitting fake a trust deed in Avenfield reference. To read what happened, click here.
Senior PML-N leader and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be presented before an accountability court today to get transit remand in the LNG case. Abbasi is facing accusations of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself.
PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail is also in court today to seek pre-arrest bail.
JI will stage an awami march in Rawalpindi today against inflation and employment. Senator Sirajul Haq will head the protest.
ICYMI: Officials of the National Accountability Bureau raided on Thursday the residences of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in Karachi and Islamabad. NAB officials raided the residences in an attempt to arrest Ismail. To read more click here.