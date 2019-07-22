Today’s outlook: PM Khan to meet Mike Pompeo

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will visit the Pakistan embassy in the US today. After the visit, Qureshi will hold a press conference. Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his first official trip to the USA. He has been invited to Washington DC by US President Trump.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address at the US Institute of Peace think-tank today. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet him too.

Parliamentary party meeting of all opposition parties in the Senate will be held today.

The chairman Senate has summoned the Upper House’s session today on a requisition moved by the opposition parties. Earlier, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will be hearing the case pertaining to alleged video scandal of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik today.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar will be presented before an accountability court today in a case pertaining to assets beyond his known sources of income.

