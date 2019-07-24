Wednesday, July 24, 2019  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: PM Khan returns Pakistan, Shehbaz heads to court

1 hour ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Pakistan Tuesday evening after his first official visit to the USA. He was invited to Washington DC by US President Trump and interacted with congressional leaders and addressed a think tank during his three-day visit.
  • PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing case.
  • PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court in a case pertaining to assets beyond his known sources of income.
  • PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz will address a press conference today at 4pm in Lahore’s Model Town.
  • The Provincial Disaster Management Authority released a weather advisory, forecasting heavy rains and gusty winds all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting today.
  • ICYMI: According to unofficial and unverified results of Ghotki’s NA-25 by-elections, the PPP’s Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar has won. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: At least two people were killed and 25 others sustained injuries in a blast at Quetta’s Eastern bypass on Tuesday. To read more click here.

