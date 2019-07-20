Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM Khan leaves for three-day US visit

2 hours ago
 

File photo: PM House

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Saturday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan left Islamabad for his maiden visit to the United States today. He was invited by US President Donald Trump for a three-day visit.
  • The first ever elections on 16 provincial assembly seats in the merged districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas are being held today. Sixteen seats are being contested in seven districts. Voting will continue till 5pm, barring any unforeseen circumstances. We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day on the election. To read our story, click here. 
  • PPP leader Faryal Talpur will appear before an accountability court as her physical remand in a case relating to money laundering through fake accounts case has ended today.
  • The PML-N is holding a Central Executive Committee meeting today in Lahore’s Model Town. The meeting is likely to be attended by key party members.
  • Pakistan will face host Sri Lanka in the finals of the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019. Pakistan defeated India in the semifinals.
  • ICYMI: An Islamabad accountability court dismissed on Friday NAB’s appeal against Maryam Nawaz, declaring it not fit for trial. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Tribal Districts Election 2019
 
