Today’s outlook: PM heads to National Assembly, Zardari to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be addressing the National Assembly session today. It is expected that the opposition will stage a protest over the issue of production orders for their arrested legislators.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur will be appearing before an Islamabad accountability court in a money laundering case today.

PML-N Punjab president and MNA Rana Sanaullah Khan will appear before an Anti-Narcotics Court today in a drug possession case. The PML-N leader was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from Sanaullah’s car.

Former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad will appear before an accountability court in a case pertaining to assets beyond his known sources of income.

Pakistani actor Meera will likely appear before a local court in Lahore in a double nikkah case.

PTI’s parliamentary party meeting will be held today at Parliament House in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another two days of rain in Karachi.

ICYMI: Police released on Sunday FixIt campaigner and National Assembly member Alamgir Khan after he was arrested in Karachi. Khan was apprehended following a clash between FixIt volunteers and PPP workers at Karachi’s Teen Talwar. To read more click here.

