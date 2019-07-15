Today’s outlook: PM calls a meeting, Zardari heads to court

Here are some of the stories we’re following today (Monday).

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to appear before an accountability court in a case pertaining to the Park Lane Estate Company reference. NAB arrested Zardari in the Park Lane reference on July 1 after the judge granted his 13-day physical remand and directed NAB to produce him again on July 15. After the removal of Judge Arshad Malik, Judge Muhammad Bashir will be hearing the case.

Sindh Bank President Tariq Ahsan, Director Bilal Sheikh and Executive Vice President Nadeem Altaf will be presented in front of the Islamabad’s accountability court today. On June 10, NAB arrested Ahsan and Sheikh in a fake bank accounts case.

The FIA has summoned six people in the Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar defamation case. They have to record their statements before the FIA today.

Lahore’s Railway workers will stage a protest today if the government fails to fulfill their demands.

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan will be announcing the results of their annual Matric examinations today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting to discuss an offer by the Qatari emir to upgrade five major airports in Pakistan. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has offered to upgrade the airports to make them into modern, international standard facilities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further 24 hours of rain in Lahore.

ICYMI : England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord’s on Sunday. To read more click here.

: England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a dramatic Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord’s on Sunday. To read more ICYMI: Four more polio cases surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Sunday, bringing the total number of these cases to 45 this year. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.