Today’s outlook: PM breaks ground on Islamabad housing scheme

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today, Thursday.

The anti-government Rahbar Committee will be announcing the name of a joint candidate for the position of Senate chairperson. The opposition parties had formally decided to remove Sadiq Sanjrani from his post after a resolution was submitted in the Senate on July 9 in this regard. The committee consists of 11 members and nine opposition parties.

Former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before an accountability court in the Paragon Housing case today. They are accused of holding major shares in Paragon City.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of his Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Islamabad today.

England’s cricket team will be facing Australia in the second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston today.

ICYMI: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested three top officials of the Sindh Bank, including its president, Tariq Ahsan and former president Bilal Sheikh, in connection with the fake accounts case, NAB sources confirmed Wednesday. To read more click here.

The National Accountability Bureau has arrested three top officials of the Sindh Bank, including its president, Tariq Ahsan and former president Bilal Sheikh, in connection with the fake accounts case, NAB sources confirmed Wednesday. To read more ICYMI: Various areas in Karachi are expected to face a water shortage today (Thursday) as the power supply to the Gharo pumping station will be suspended from 9am to 4pm. To read more click here.

