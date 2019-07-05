Friday, July 5, 2019  | 2 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan face Bangladesh, Shehbaz heads to court

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord’s in London today.
  • The Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition will meet today to review the applications for the new committee chairperson for Senate. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting.
  • Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court today in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) too in the assets beyond means case today. The bureau had directed him to appear at 2pm along with relevant documents.
  • A parliamentary meeting will be held today to discuss the water shortage issue in Karachi.
  • ICYMI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan announced a compensation package of Rs0.5 million for families of the victims of the Tarbela Lake ferry incident. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: The US dollar fell more than a rupee in the interbank market Thursday morning as the International Monetary Fund approved $6 billion loan programme for Pakistan and dispatched the first tranche of $1 billion on July 3. To read more click here.

Cricket World Cup hamza shahbaz Shehbaz Sharif
 
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
