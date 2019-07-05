Today’s outlook: Pakistan face Bangladesh, Shehbaz heads to court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Lord’s in London today.

The Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition will meet today to review the applications for the new committee chairperson for Senate. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the meeting.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz will appear before an accountability court today in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) too in the assets beyond means case today. The bureau had directed him to appear at 2pm along with relevant documents.

A parliamentary meeting will be held today to discuss the water shortage issue in Karachi.

ICYMI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan announced a compensation package of Rs0.5 million for families of the victims of the Tarbela Lake ferry incident. To read more click here.

