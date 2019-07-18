Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

2 hours ago
 

Here’s some of the news we’re following today (Thursday). 

  • The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in the LNG case. Abbasi is facing accusations of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. His name is also on the Exit Control List.
  • Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a protest on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road today against inflation.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit. He will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister House.
  • PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be holding a press conference today at 4pm.
  • ICYMI: The International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The court ordered Pakistan to review and reconsider Jhadav’s sentence and to allow him consular access immediately. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jamaat-e-islami shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, LNG case, Exit Control List, ECL, Jamaat-e-Islami, Usman Buzdar, Shehbaz Sharif, Kulbhushan Jadhav
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.