Today’s outlook: NAB summons Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

Here’s some of the news we’re following today (Thursday).

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today in the LNG case. Abbasi is facing accusations of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. His name is also on the Exit Control List.

Jamaat-e-Islami will stage a protest on Rawalpindi’s Murree Road today against inflation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit. He will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister House.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will be holding a press conference today at 4pm.

ICYMI: The International Court of Justice announced on Wednesday its verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The court ordered Pakistan to review and reconsider Jhadav’s sentence and to allow him consular access immediately. To read more click here.

