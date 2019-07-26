Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Monsoon rains continue in various parts of Pakistan

50 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday).

  • The Grand Democratic Alliance will hold a meeting at Kingri House in Karachi today. The meeting will be chaired by Pir Pagara.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall and thunder today and Friday in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan division and Kashmir.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to Pakistan after his first official US trip early Thursday and was greeted by the federal cabinet. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday that Pakistan will send its “first person to space” in 2022. He said that the selection process to send the first Pakistani into space will begin from February 2020. To read more click here.

