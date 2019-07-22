Today’s outlook: Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be meeting President Donald Trump today on his first official trip to the USA. He has been invited to Washington DC by US President Trump. He is also scheduled to meet IMF and World Bank chiefs

PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur will appear before Islamabad accountability court today in a money laundering case

NAB has summoned former Punjab minister Rana Mashood to appear before it today in the Punjab Sports festival scam case.

ICYMI: People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s newly merged districts cast their votes to elect provincial representatives on Saturday for the first time in history. The unofficial and unverified results are out. Click here to find out.

