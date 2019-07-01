Monday, July 1, 2019  | 27 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Gas, CNG prices increase from today

2 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Public and private schools reopen today after summer vacations. Some private schools that closed late will be reopening next week.
  • OGRA issued a notification suggesting an increase in gas prices which will be effective from today.
  • The All Pakistan CNG Association has notified a 31% hike in gas tariffs that will come into effect today. The hike will take CNG’s price by per kilogram to Rs137 in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while in Sindh and Balochistan the new price of the CNG will be Rs125 per kg.
  • MQM-Pakistan will be protesting outside the Karachi Press Club today against the severe water shortage in the city.
  • ICYMI: The federal government extended on Sunday the deadline for the amnesty scheme till July 3. The government had introduced the amnesty scheme on May 14, aiming to document the economy and earn revenue. To read more click here.

