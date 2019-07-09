Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet to discuss Judge Arshad Malik’s video

36 mins ago
 

Here are some of the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet today ahead of his visit to the United States. During the meeting, the cabinet members are expected to discuss a 12-point agenda, including the videotape of Judge Arshad Malik.
  • PML-N will be holding workers’ convention in Jhelum at 4pm and in Gujrat at 6pm. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Maryam Nawaz are expected to address them.
  • The 11-member opposition’s anti-government Rahbar Committee will submit a resolution against Senate Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate. The committee will hold a second session on July 11, after which it will announce the name of a candidate for the post.
  • Cricketers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq will hold a conference today at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will be meeting his family and lawyer in jail today. Sanaullah was arrested on July 1 for possession of drugs. The Anti-Narcotics Force seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his vehicle.
  • Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be traveling to London today in order to participate in the Commonwealth Conference.
  • The Indian cricket team will be facing New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match today.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the National Assembly Hammad Azhar took oath as a federal minister on Monday. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz warned on Monday of staging a hunger strike outside the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore if her father, Nawaz Sharif, was not allowed homemade food. To read more click here.

 
arshad malik cabinet meeting Imran Khan rana sanaullah
 
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
