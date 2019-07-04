Today’s outlook: FBR starts taking action against tax evaders

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

The FBR will start taking legal action against scores of tax evaders from today onward after the government’s amnesty scheme came to an end on July 3. The FBR has issued directives to the departments concerned to collect the relevant information about wealthy tax evaders.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

