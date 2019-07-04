Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: FBR starts taking action against tax evaders

25 mins ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • The FBR will start taking legal action against scores of tax evaders from today onward after the government’s amnesty scheme came to an end on July 3. The FBR has issued directives to the departments concerned to collect the relevant information about wealthy tax evaders.
  • This year’s first Hajj flight carrying 214 pilgrims took off from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for Medina today.
  • PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz will meet her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, at Kot Lakhpat Jail today.
  • ICYMI: The amnesty scheme to declare previously undeclared assets ended on July 3. To read more click here. According to the FBR, the amnesty scheme was availed by 110,000 people. However, this number will touch 135,000 because the cases of 25,000 people are still pending. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: The IMF gave formal approval on Wednesday for a $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan. To read more click here.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
FBR, amnesty scheme, Lahore, Allama Iqbal International Airport, Medina, Maryam Nawaz, Assets Declaration Scheme, The International Monetary Fund, IMF, Nawaz Sharif, Kot Lakhpat Jail
 
