Today’s outlook: Court to take up Arshad Malik video case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a petition seeking an investigation into Judge Arshad Malik video case. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, will hear the petition. The alleged video of Judge Malik was released by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz last week. Judge Malik, after being removed from his position as an accountability court judge, was asked by the Ministry of Law to report to the Law Division.

A new ordinance to make financing of houses easier will be passed by the cabinet today. Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the news while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad. The ordinance will be a part of the government’s ambitious scheme to build five million houses across the country. A report will be presented to the cabinet on the expenses incurred by the former governors. An e-commerce policy framework is also part of the agenda.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are expected to appear before an accountability court pertaining to the Paragon Housing case reference. According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved. The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Lahore in the next 24 hours.

The Anti-Narcotics Force will present PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug court in Lahore for his remand in a case pertaining to the trafficking of drugs. Sanaullah was arrested from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway and is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

