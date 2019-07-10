Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Bilawal visits Sukkur, PML-N to hold two rallies

2 hours ago
 

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi today on an official trip. He will be in the city for one day during which he will chair a meeting at Governor House on the peace situation in Karachi.
  • PML-N will be holding workers’ conventions in Hafizabad at 10am and in Shangla at 7pm.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Sukkur today for a three-day trip. He will be addressing the media from the workers’ convention.
  • ICYMI: FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi clarified on Tuesday that income tax return identification is not required at any airport for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad.  To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Pakistani drama actor Zaheen Tahira passed away early Tuesday morning. The Khuda Ki Basti actor died of a heart attack. Her funeral prayers will be held today. To read more click here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.          

 
TOPICS:
bilawal bhutto zardari Imran Khan
 
