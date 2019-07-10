Today’s outlook: Bilawal visits Sukkur, PML-N to hold two rallies

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting Karachi today on an official trip. He will be in the city for one day during which he will chair a meeting at Governor House on the peace situation in Karachi.

PML-N will be holding workers’ conventions in Hafizabad at 10am and in Shangla at 7pm.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be visiting Sukkur today for a three-day trip. He will be addressing the media from the workers’ convention.

ICYMI: FBR Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi clarified on Tuesday that income tax return identification is not required at any airport for Pakistani citizens travelling abroad. To read more click here.

Pakistani drama actor Zaheen Tahira passed away early Tuesday morning. The Khuda Ki Basti actor died of a heart attack. Her funeral prayers will be held today. To read more click here.

