Today’s outlook: Bilawal to hold anti-budget rally in Lower Dir

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be addressing a rally in Bajaur and Lower Dir today. Earlier, he had announced that he would be starting an anti-government campaign over what he called the ‘anti-people budget’.

PML-N will be holding a workers’ convention in Attock’s Mehria Market today. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, senior party leader Ahsan Iqbal and Maryam Nawaz will be addressing the meeting. They are also expected to address a workers’ convection in Chakwal.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court today in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will be meeting his family in jail today.

Renowned philanthropist and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi’s third death anniversary is being observed across the country today.

NAB has summoned former defence minister Khawaja Asif, his wife and son Asad Asif in a case of corruption in the Sialkot Housing Scheme.

