Today’s outlook: Bilawal to hold anti-budget rally in Dera Ismail Khan

16 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be holding public gatherings at Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan today. Earlier, he had announced that he would be starting an anti-government campaign over the ‘anti-people budget’.
  • Federal Board of Revenue chairperson Shabbar Zaidi will meet officer bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry today.
  • The first flight that took off from Islamabad under the Road to Makkah project has reached Madina today. A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Road to Makkah project at the Islamabad International Airport.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last World Cup group match on Friday but suffered a painful exit as New Zealand pipped them to a semi-final place on net run-rate. To read more click here.
  • ICYMI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah formed a committee to control water theft and leakage in the city. To read more click here.

