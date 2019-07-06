Today’s outlook: Bilawal to hold anti-budget rally in Dera Ismail Khan

Here are some of the stories we’re expecting to follow today (Saturday).

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be holding public gatherings at Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan today. Earlier, he had announced that he would be starting an anti-government campaign over the ‘anti-people budget’.

Federal Board of Revenue chairperson Shabbar Zaidi will meet officer bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry today.

The first flight that took off from Islamabad under the Road to Makkah project has reached Madina today. A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Road to Makkah project at the Islamabad International Airport.

ICYMI: Pakistan thumped Bangladesh by 94 runs in their last World Cup group match on Friday but suffered a painful exit as New Zealand pipped them to a semi-final place on net run-rate. To read more click here.

ICYMI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah formed a committee to control water theft and leakage in the city. To read more click here.

