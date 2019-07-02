Today’s outlook: ANF to present Rana Sanaullah in court

Here are some of the developing stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

The Anti-Narcotics Force will present PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah in a drug court in Lahore for his remand in a case pertaining to the trafficking of drugs. Strict security measures have been taken and the routes leading to Kutchery Road have been closed. More than 400 policemen and ANF personnel have been deployed. Sanaullah was arrested on Monday from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

NAB will present former president Asif Ali Zardari in an accountability court to seek an extension of his remand in a money laundering case. On Monday, NAB arrested Zardari in the Park Lane reference. If the court approves his physical remand in both cases then the investigating officers will have the right to question him in their respective cases.

The Supreme Judicial Council will resume hearing the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. On June 2, the government confirmed that references have been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against judges for owning foreign assets.

Asian neighbours India and Bangladesh will square-off in a crucial World Cup 2019 encounter when they meet at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. India, whose unbeaten run was brought to a halt by a resurgent England in their last match at the same ground two days ago, need just one win in their next 2 matches to seal a semi-final spot.

