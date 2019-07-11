Throwing acid is a bigger crime than murder: top judge

Throwing acid is a bigger crime than murder, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing the acquittal plea of a man who threw acid on a woman.

Javed Iqbal’s lawyer told the court that the survivor of the attack has ‘forgiven’ his client.

“It is possible that the woman was threatened into doing so,” said the top judge. “The law on throwing acid is very strict. The law can’t forgive the convict.”

The court dismissed the convict’s acquittal plea.

The chief justice remarked that throwing acid is not a crime against one person but the entire country.

Each year thousands of people are disfigured in Pakistan because of acid attacks. According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, there has been a 50% decrease in acid crimes in Pakistan since 2014. However, such attacks have the ability to persist.

Many crimes remain unreported. The survivors are scarred, emotionally and physically, and are often shunned by their families and friends. The Acid Control and Acid Crimes Prevention Act, 2011 has made it a punishable offence with the attacker being imprisoned for a minimum of 14 years and a fine of Rs1 million.

