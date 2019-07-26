Three people injured in firing in Islamabad’s Sihala  

Three people were injured on Friday in a firing incident near Islamabad’s Sihala.

Unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire, injuring passers-by.

The suspects had planned to shoot a group of men who were coming out of the F-8 district court from a hearing, the police said. They failed to shoot their targets and instead shot other people who were passing by, they said.

A rescue team took the injured people to PIMS Hospital.

The suspects fled the scene. A heavy contingent of police arrived and started investigation.

