Three killed in fight between two groups in Qilla Abdullah

57 mins ago
 

Three men were killed on Tuesday during an exchange of fire between two groups in Balochistan’s Qilla Abdullah’s Mezai Ada.

The men used advanced weapons during the fight, DPO Qilla Abdullah Shouqat Khan said. The fight started over a petty issue and was stopped after the interference of the tribal leaders, Khan added.

Seven men were injured in the fight and taken to a nearby hospital.

The bodies have been transferred to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta.

Traffic in Chaman was suspended after the fight.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
