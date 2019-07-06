Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Three injured as flash floods damage houses in Upper Dir

9 hours ago
 

Three people were injured as four houses collapsed and several vehicles were washed away in a flash flood in Upper Dir’s Kalakot on Saturday. Heavy rain triggered the flooding.

The injured have been shifted to a Peshawar hospital after receiving initial medical treatment in Upper Dir.

Several tourists have also been stranded in Kumrat after closure of the main Dir-Kumrat road due to a flash flood.

Related: Flash floods in Rajanpur wash away villages, destroy crops

The floodwater also damaged a portion of the Dir-Kumrat road as long queues of vehicles, carrying passengers and tourists were stranded on both sides of the road at Kalakot.

The road was cleared and opened for tourists after 19 hours.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning of flash floods in several areas, including Upper Dir, during the monsoon season.

The flash flood also damaged standing crops and fruit orchards.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dir flash flood
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Dir-Kumrat, Upper Dir, Flash Flood, Heavy Rain, monsoon, Peshawar,
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.