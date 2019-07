A trader and two other people were injured in an attack on his vehicle in Lahore on Sunday.

The attack occurred in the Qartaba Chowk area. The target was the trader, who has been identified as Sheikh Irfan. His guard Rafiq and a passerby rickshaw driver were also injured in the attack.

Irfan and Rafiq are in critical condition.

The police result the attack was part of a longtime feud. They have begun investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.