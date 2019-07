Three people, including a child, were gunned down in Punjab’s Pattoki Friday morning.

They were travelling from Habibabad to Shergarh when they were attacked on Shergarh Road within the jurisdiction of the Saddar Pattoki police station.

The police don’t know why they were targeted. A one-year-old child survived the attack, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Zahoor Shahid.

