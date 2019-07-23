Three illegal clinics sealed in Kalat

Three illegal clinics were sealed in Kalat by the health department on Tuesday.

Illegal medicines, surgical instruments and other items worth millions of rupees were seized.

A team of the health department led by District Health Officer Dr Naseem Lango and drug inspector Mukesh Kumar raided various health facilities in a crackdown against quacks.

The health department officials announced an inquiry against the three sealed clinics.

Several arrests were also made and the doctors were told to get the clinics registered immediately.

Speaking to the media after the raid, Dr Lango warned those involved in setting up unregistered medical stores or clinics of action.

He said such facilities will be shut down and a fine imposed on the culprits if identified.

