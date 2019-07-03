Wednesday, July 3, 2019  | 29 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Three dead, five rescued after boat capsizes in Tarbela Lake

9 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

More than 50 passengers fell overboard after a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake on Wednesday.

It reportedly capsized because there were too many people aboard. Only four passengers have been rescued by local divers as yet. Searches for other passengers are under way.

Rescues teams and the police from Ghazi, Haripur and Mansehra are on their way to the scene.

Related: Three dead after boat capsizes at Kundal Dam

It will take the teams longer to reach the scene because of the relative inaccessibility of the site. Once they reach Haripur, the teams have to take a three-hour boat ride in order to reach the site.

The boat was sailing from Torghar to Haripur and carrying more than 50 passengers, including women, children and livestock.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
boat Tarbela Lake
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
boat capsized, Tarbela lake, Tarbela Jheel, Haripur, Torghar
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.