Three dead, five rescued after boat capsizes in Tarbela Lake

More than 50 passengers fell overboard after a boat capsized in the Tarbela Lake on Wednesday.

It reportedly capsized because there were too many people aboard. Only four passengers have been rescued by local divers as yet. Searches for other passengers are under way.

Rescues teams and the police from Ghazi, Haripur and Mansehra are on their way to the scene.

Related: Three dead after boat capsizes at Kundal Dam

It will take the teams longer to reach the scene because of the relative inaccessibility of the site. Once they reach Haripur, the teams have to take a three-hour boat ride in order to reach the site.

The boat was sailing from Torghar to Haripur and carrying more than 50 passengers, including women, children and livestock.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.