Three children were killed while seven other family members were injured after the roof of their house in Lahore’s Mominpura collapsed due to rain on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Khurram, eight-year-old Haroon, and 10-year-old Sonia. Neighbours gathered and tried to rescue the family but failed.

Rescue teams and the police reached the scene and retrieved the deceased and injured from the debris.

