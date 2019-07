Eidul Azha is just around the corner and some people have already begun their Eid shopping.

In Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar, a group of thieves went ‘shopping’ on Thursday at a cattle farm and picked up 15 cows.

The thieves held the farm staff hostage and stole their mobile phones as well as a guard’s gun. They then loaded up the cattle into two trucks and drove away.

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police have lodged a case against them.

