The inside story of Mureed Abbas’ murder

TV anchor Mureed Abbas was shot dead by his business partner in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial Tuesday night.

The suspect, identified as Atif Zaman, shot two people and then attempted suicide at his apartment in Nishat Commercial. Police found him in an injured condition and shifted him to South City Hospital.

Doctors operated on him after which he was shifted to the ICU. Zaman fell unconscious Wednesday afternoon, but recorded his statement with the police after gaining consciousness later in the day.

Police said that Zaman made 35 calls to different business partners and arranged meetups at different locations in Clifton and Bukhari Commercial.

Only five, however, confirmed that they could meet him.

Another business partner, Khizar Hayat, was called to meet him near a chai dhaba at Chota Bukhari. Hayat was standing near a stall when Zaman opened fire on him and killed him.

He then went to meet Abbas, who was waiting for him at their office at a building in Bukhari. The distance from the place where Hayat was killed and their office is of six minutes.

CCTV footage shows Zaman entering the office building with another person dressed in a white shalwar. Zaman can be seen holding a gun too.

The footage shows two people running away from the building and then Zaman and his accomplice leave the building as well.

Police were trying to trace the culprit when they received reports that shots were heard inside an apartment in Nishat Commercial. The eyewitnesses said that the apartment was closed from inside and they only heard the gunfire.

One of Zaman’s neighbours said that Zaman’s family moved out a day before. He even said that Abbas lived in the same building as Zaman. They had both shifted there three months ago.

Since the incident, at least three people have approached the police and told them that Zaman had called them too and asked them to meet him the same day.

Police said that different people had invested at least Rs1 billion in the business.

A five-member committee has been constituted to investigate the case. It comprises District South SSP Sheeraz Nazeer, Clifton SP Suhai Aziz, Darakhshan DSP Zahid Hussain, and Darakhshan SHO Shah Jahan Lashari.

The committee has been instructed to submit a weekly progress report.

