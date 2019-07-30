Teenager killed over chicken karahi bet in Lahore

Two men were arrested on Monday for killing a 16-year-old in Lahore over personal enmity.

The suspects were identified as Rizwan and Osama, who lived in the same area as the teen.

The teen went missing from his neighbourhood in Kot Lakhpat eight months ago. His family said he went to buy his father’s medicine but never returned.

Rizwan and Osama, on the other hand, were arrested by the police for stealing robberies. During the investigation, they confessed to murdering the teenager.

Osama told the police that he choked the boy to death and with the help of Rizwan and threw his body into a canal. He said that Rizwan had challenged him to kill the boy and said that he would buy Osama chicken karahi for dinner if he succeeds.

The young man’s mother said the suspects had even pretended to search for her son when he went missing. “Little did I know that these were the same men behind my child’s death,” she said, adding that she’s thankful to God that her son’s murderers have been caught.

Rizwan was in a relationship with the young man’s sister, SP Asim Saifullah said.

The police have registered a case against Osama and Rizwan.

