Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Teenager dies after being stuck in ‘faulty’ lift

July 20, 2019
 

A teenager died on Friday after being stuck in the elevator of an apartment complex in Karachi’s Clifton Area, police said.

The deceased child was identified as 14-year-old Hassan, according to police. His was retrieved from the elevator after three hours of efforts.

The teenager, who hailed from Quetta, used to work as domestic help for a family living on the third floor of Palm Beach Apartments.

“Initial investigation suggests that the lift was faulty and the residents had informed the apartment administration about it,” said Shiraz Nazir, senior superintendent of police (SSP) South district.

The police officer said the administration continued operating the faulty elevator, despite the matter had been brought into their notice.

He added that the incident was being further investigated.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
apartment lift dies teenager
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Travelling from Sialkot to Lahore will now take 41 minutes
Travelling from Sialkot to Lahore will now take 41 minutes
Karachi gets new online taxi service
Karachi gets new online taxi service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.