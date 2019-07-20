Teenager dies after being stuck in ‘faulty’ lift

A teenager died on Friday after being stuck in the elevator of an apartment complex in Karachi’s Clifton Area, police said.

The deceased child was identified as 14-year-old Hassan, according to police. His was retrieved from the elevator after three hours of efforts.

The teenager, who hailed from Quetta, used to work as domestic help for a family living on the third floor of Palm Beach Apartments.

“Initial investigation suggests that the lift was faulty and the residents had informed the apartment administration about it,” said Shiraz Nazir, senior superintendent of police (SSP) South district.

The police officer said the administration continued operating the faulty elevator, despite the matter had been brought into their notice.

He added that the incident was being further investigated.

