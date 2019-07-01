Teen maid found dead in Lahore’s Ichra

A teen maid was found dead in a house in Lahore’s Ichra on Monday.

Her family has claimed that her employers killed her off. They said that her employers had called them on Sunday night and asked them to take her back to their village. When they came to meet her, they found her dead in her room.

The employers, on the other hand, claimed that she committed suicide.

The police said that the 14-year-old was working at the house of a lawyer, identified as Chaudhry Manzoor. She was paid Rs12,000 a month.

The teen committed suicide because of her family’s financial situation, said Manzoor.

The police have registered a case.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

